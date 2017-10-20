Fatal wreck shuts down north Charlotte road

A north Charlotte road was shut down after one person was killed in a wreck Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the fatal wreck happened around 2:23 a.m. on Gibbon Road and Old Statesville Road. Gibbon Road has been shut down in both directions between Old Statesville Road and Garvin Drive.

Police tweeted about the wreck just before 3 a.m.

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision at Gibbon Rd and Old Statesville Rd. One person was pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 20, 2017

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Police did not say what time the road is expected to reopen.

The victim's name was not released.

