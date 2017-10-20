Arcade game stolen from Salisbury restaurant

Police in Salisbury are looking for the men suspected of stealing an $800 "arcade game" from CiCi's Pizza on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

According to police, the theft happened on Friday, October 13.

Police released several surveillance pictures of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

