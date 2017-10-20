Salisbury man charged with stealing meat to buy drugs

Salisbury Police say a local man with a history of overdose calls has been stealing meat from a local grocery store in order to buy drugs.

Cody Ryan Bell, 24, of the 400 block of Heilig Avenue, was charged with multiple thefts over the last three weeks, including taking more than $700 worth of meat from Harris Teeter.

Bell is charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny.

According to police, Bell was seen on surveillance video at Harris Teeter taking plastic bags out of his pockets, filling them with $750 worth of meat and walking out of the store.

Captain Melanie Thompson said Bell then took the meat and sold it in order to use the money to buy drugs.

On September 25 and Sept. 26, emergency responders were called to Bell’s home to reports of drug overdoses.

Bell has previous convictions for felony possession of cocaine, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell is being held under $8500 bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

