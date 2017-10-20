LandTrust awarded grant for conservation of native plants

The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the North Carolina Native Plant Society (NCNPS). This grant supports the conservation of native plant habitats in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Native Plant Society awarded this grant in honor of Alice Zawadzki who was a native of New Jersey and moved to North Carolina, where she taught high school chemistry for many years. Following her retirement, Alice became involved with several organizations and groups that had one thing in common: the conservation of native and rare plants.

The NCNPS chose to establish this fund in her memory, to continue supporting the land conservation work that Alice worked so tirelessly for during her retirement.

“We are so grateful to North Carolina Native Plant Society for awarding this grant to the LandTrust. These funds will go towards a very important conservation project located on the Uwharrie River in Randolph County” says Crystal Cockman, Land Protection Director for the LandTrust.

The LandTrust for Central NC operates in a ten-county region in the central Piedmont of North Carolina. To learn more about The LandTrust or to help support local conservation please contact, Crystal Cockman, at 704-647-0302.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.