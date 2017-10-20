LandTrust awarded grant for conservation of native plants

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was under control within 25 minutes. A woman who rents the apartment says her dryer caught fire. The woman and 10 children lived inside the apartment.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carol Avenue. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A witness reportedly saw a man, later identified as 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins, sexually assaulting two young girls Sunday night along the 1400-block of Armory Drive at Independence Park.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the fatal wreck happened around 2:23 a.m. on Gibbon Road and Old Statesville Road. Gibbon Road has been shut down in both directions between Old Statesville Road and Garvin Drive.More >>
Police in Salisbury are looking for the men suspected of stealing an $800 "arcade game" from CiCi's Pizza on Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
