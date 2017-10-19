First comes love, then marriage, then a crazy video for Dale Earnhardt Jr. baby news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles at members of various sports teams from his former high school during a news conference after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CONCORD, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - JR Motorsports released a humorous 95-second video on Thursday afternoon celebrating this week’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are expecting a baby.

This is great, so glad everyone is so excited! ?? https://t.co/3zCNbkGA4d — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) October 19, 2017

Titled “Jubilation Nation,” the video begins with Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of Mooresville-based JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Jr. listening to a caller on the phone. She then hangs up and dashes through hallways and down stairs to another phone.

She puts the phone on speaker and announces to everyone in the building: “Everybody, can I have your attention? Stop what you’re doing. Dale and Amy are having a baby.”

In the next scene, a puzzled worker asks, “Dale and Amy are having a baby?”

That’s followed by two workers saying triumphantly: “Dale and Amy are having a baby!”

In yet another scene, a bewildered worker asks: “How did this happen?”

Set to upbeat “Halleluiah” music, the video shows workers raising their arms and jumping with joy. One worker lifts another horizontally above his head.

“Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s pregnancy announcement prompted a week of celebration and anticipation for the arrival of a new Baby Earnhardt,” the video says.

The video generated 1,000 likes within two hours of JR Motorsports tweeting the video, and 2,500 likes by 7 p.m.

