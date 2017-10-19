Victim rushed to hospital after shooting in southwest Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting but did say no arrest has been made.

No further details have been made available.

