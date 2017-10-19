Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in southwest Charlotte shooting

One person was arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

On Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Noah Darrian Chambers and charged him with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released but police said Friday the victim was in critical condition.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or what evidence led to naming Chambers as a suspect.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

