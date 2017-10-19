Loose leaf collection beginning in Kannapolis

It’s Fall, which means it’s time for leaves to fall from trees. Beginning October 23 and running until March 9, the City of Kannapolis collects loose leaves. At all other times of the year leaves must be bagged.

A few things to remember: Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in the ditch – in rows parallel with the street. Please do not put leaves on the sidewalk.

Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection to ensure collection on that day. To find out what your leaf collection day is, visit kannapolisnc.gov/yardwaste.

Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected. These items tear up our equipment, thus delaying everyone’s collection.

All other yard debris must be bagged and placed far away enough from the loose leaves and/or carts so everything can be picked up with the proper equipment. Yard waste should be bagged all year, with the exception of bushes and limbs and, of course, loose leaves during the loose leaf collection season. Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.

Leaves must not be placed near water meters and fences. Please place them on the street side of retaining walls.

Please remember, leaves often make their way to storm drains. Check the drains in your neighborhood, and help the City keep them clean by unclogging them from leaves and litter to prevent flooding.

For more information about Loose Leaf Collection and Stormwater, visit kannapolisnc.gov/yardwaste.

