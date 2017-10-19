Catawba College welcomes new Director of Internships

Shelley Tyler-Smith has joined Catawba College as its new Director of Internships. Collaborating with the offices of Career Services and Catawba to Career, she will help standardize and implement an internship model that will be available to all Catawba students regardless of academic disciplines. Further, she will also work with employers in the region to help standardize placements and expectations of Catawba interns.

Tyler-Smith leaves a position as Experiential Education Coordinator and Career Advisor that she has held for the past 11 years at the Charlotte campus of Johnson & Wales University. In that role, she was responsible for meeting and preparing students for their Experiential Education term (required by Johnson & Wales curricula) and also for gathering, maintaining, and analyzing data about students’ utilization of the Career Services Office there. She developed relationships with regional employers willing to offer internship opportunities to students and assured that these employers were properly trained as internship partners as well as approved by JWU.

At Johnson & Wales, Tyler-Smith facilitated between 150 and 170 student internships annually. She said of her new role at Catawba that she was “excited to grow and enhance the College’s already thriving internship program,” noting that she is an advocate for “continuous education and training.”

Tyler-Smith also added teaching to her responsibilities during her tenure at Johnson & Wales. She served as an adjunct instructor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resources since August 2015.

Her prior employment includes work between 2003 and 2006 as a Revenue Program Officer with the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet.

A native of Lexington, Ky., Tyler-Smith earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Apparel Retail Marketing and Merchandising and her Master of Public Administration degree with Specialization in Human Resource Management and Organizational Leadership from Kentucky State University.

A firm believer in Servant Leadership, she is very involved in community service with the Covered Girls Organization (www.coveredinc.org).

Married for two and a half years to Markieth Smith, a Credit Card Treasury Analyst for Compass Group, the two enjoy traveling, both internationally and domestically.

