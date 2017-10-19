JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Welcomes Shaw for Homecoming

JCSU Welcomes Shaw for Homecoming



Charlotte, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University football team will look to break into the win column this upcoming Saturday when the Golden Bulls welcome CIAA Southern Division rival Shaw for homecoming.



The Golden Bulls (0-7, 0-4 CIAA, 0-2 Southern Division) fell last week 41-16 to Fayetteville State. The visiting Broncos jumped out to a 7-0 lead but sophomore Desmond Dozier (Longs, S.C.) sprinted through the FSU coverage on his way to a 92-yard return to bring JCSU to within 7-6.



After FSU had built their lead to 41-6, JCSU linebacker David Francis (Pompano Beach, Fla.) recorded a safety in the third quarter to make it 41-8. Francis finished with a team-high nine tackles for JCSU. Junior quarterback Harold Herbin (Fayetteville, N.C.) then added a fourth quarter touchdown to provide the 41-16 final.



Shaw will be looking to get their first road win of the 2017 season in Charlotte after a 0-3 start on the campaign thus far. The Bears (3-4, 2-3 CIAA) are coming off a 34-14 win over Livingstone on Oct. 14 at Durham County Memorial Stadium. Shaw had five players score a touchdown led by senior quarterback Darron Downing who completed 24-of-37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.



Defensively for the Bears, sophomore Devon Hunt accumulated 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack while freshman Jaleel Scroggins added nine tackles, three tackle for loss and a sack.



Saturday’s game marks the 59th meeting between the two teams, with the Golden Bulls holding the overall series advantage over the Bears 32-24-2.



JCSU is also celebrating homecoming with a wide range of events happening before and preceding the game. JCSU has won their past three homecoming contests including a 17-10 over Shaw on the Bears’ previous visit to Charlotte in 2015.



Those not in attendance can tune in to WGNC 1450/100.7 with play-by-play voice of the Golden Bulls Dave Friedman providing the call. The game can also be streamed by logging onto JCSN.WGNC.NET



Kickoff from the Irwin Belk Complex is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.







