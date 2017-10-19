CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Checkers Homegrown Series Begins October 28th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - OCT. 19, 2017

CHECKERS HOMEGROWN SERIES BEGINS OCT. 28

Game to feature locally-inspired food, beer, art and music

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their Husqvarna Homegrown Series will begin at their next home game on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. The event, as well as four others during the season-long series, will showcase the best food, beer, art and music that the area has to offer.



On the concessions side, the Oct. 28 kickoff game will have pimiento cheese fries available at the Kelly’s Diner concession stand on the main concourse and Catawba Brewing’s White Zombie white ale.



The work of local artists Reid Bramhall (t-shirt) and Pete Hurdle (poster) will be available in the form of a limited-edition sale and giveaway, respectively. The work of both artists, who submitted their designs as part of a contest run by the Checkers, is attached to this release.



Prior to the game, fans can enjoy the music of North Carolina band Time Sawyer on the plaza in front of Bojangles’ Coliseum from 4:15-6:15 p.m. Coliseum doors will open for the Checkers’ game against the Utica Comets at 4:30 p.m.



Tickets for the Husqvarna HomeGrown Series and all other Checkers games can be purchased now via Ticketmaster or the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office. For information on group tickets or other packages, contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

