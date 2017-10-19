Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin misses practice with a knee injury

"We're a little bit concerned," said Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin missed practice on Thursday to go get his knee checked out. He left practice early on Wednesday because his knee was bothering him.

"I know he was sore yesterday," said Rivera. "He came in this morning and it didn't react any better so they sent him to see the doctor."

Benjamin is 3rd on the team in receptions with 26 and leads the team in yards with 371. He also has 1 touchdown this season.

If Benjamin can't go on Sunday, that means Devin Funchess will get more chances to touch the ball. So far this season, Funchess has 27 catches for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns which leads the Panthers in 2017.

Also look for more balls to go to rookie Curtis Samuel and veteran Russell Shepard.

Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey leads the team in receptions with 37.

