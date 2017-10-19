Gun, ammo found in student's backpack at MLK Middle School in Charlotte

Parents were alerted Thursday after a gun was found in a student's backpack at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school.

The gun was found in a backpack at Martin Luther King, Jr Middle School on Bilmark Avenue. School officials say there was no threat and no one was injured.

CMS sent a Connect-5 message to parents about the incident:

Good afternoon MLK, Jr. families. This is Principal Dean with an important message. Today a gun was found in a student’s backpack. The weapon was not loaded. There was never a threat and no one was injured. Please, make sure that you check your child’s backpack for any inappropriate items that should not be brought to school. Thank you for your involvement with MLK. If you have questions, please call the school at 980-343-0698.

Sources told WBTV that while the gun was not actually loaded, ammunition was found in the backpack as well.

The student's name and age have not been released.

It is unclear how the student is being disciplined.

