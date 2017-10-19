Kuechly gets on the practice field but is still in the concussion protocol

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly hit the practice field with his helmet Thursday morning but remains in the concussion protocol.

"He's progressing in the protocol and today he did the next step of it," said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

Kuechly ran drills with the linebacker group during the individual portion of practice. The team will re evaluate Kuechly in the morning and determine the next step in the protocol process.

"It's about the next day especially when they start moving around and running around," said Rivera. "It's all about how they react to the activity they have that day."

If Kuechly can't play on Sunday at Chicago, David Mayo would get his first start at middle linebacker for the Panthers.

