Several events to bring heavy traffic to NC mountains Saturday

This could be the busiest weekend of the year on the roads in Watauga and Avery counties. The combination of major events, along with the fall colors, will slow things down on the highways.

Appalachian State University has a football game Saturday afternoon, and down the road in Valle Crucis, the Valle Country Fair is scheduled. Over in Avery County, the Woollyworm Festival will be underway.

With the forecast for clear skies and mild temperatures, big crowds are expected at all three events.

Officials are urging drivers to be patient on the highways. Their advice to drivers is to leave early and expect it to take longer to get anywhere on Saturday.

