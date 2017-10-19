China Grove man accused of assaulting father with sword

A China Grove man was arrested on Wednesday after being charged with assaulting his father with a homemade sword.

It happened at around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highway 29 in China Grove. Robert Eddings Sr., 56, told deputies that his son assaulted him and ran into the woods.

Eddings Jr. told deputies that it started when his father came to his house and asked to borrow a pair of pliers.

The son questioned his father about using drugs, and an argument started between the two. Eddings Jr., said his father picked up a cinder block and charged at him with it.

Eddings Jr. said he grabbed a homemade sword that was behind an end table near the couch and struck his father with it. He said that he then left the home to get away from his father, but came back once he saw deputies.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and say they found one gram of marijuana.

Eddings Sr. was not seriously hurt, but was treated at the scene by Rowan EMS and first responders.

The son remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond charged with felony assault.

