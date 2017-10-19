CMPD officer arrested for fraudulently obtaining opioids resigns from force, seeks help

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office confirmed to WBTV a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has now resigned from the force after she was arrested for fraudulently obtaining opioids.

The DAs office said former CMPD officer Jennifer Wolfe, 37, has also enrolled in a Mecklenburg County STEP Drug Treatment Court program.

Wolfe is charged with five counts of obtaining schedule II controlled substance by fraud.

"It’s very sad, disheartening," said Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings during a CMPD press conference in late August. "It shows that even as police officers the addiction to opioids and the issue that we have police are not immune to it but at the same time it is important to see that we are the ones that uncovered and determined that the best action is to bring forth criminal charges."

Police commanders say they don't believe Officer Wolfe was involved in a criminal ring. Currently, only two people have been charged.

Investigators say they were contacted by an employee of Danze Dentistry in Matthews on August 14. They say Wolfe had gotten fake prescriptions for painkillers from another employee at the practice.

The employee of the dental practice, 46-year-old Roberta Porter, was also arrested. She is charged with seven counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery and two counts of trafficking opium.

"There’s no reason to believe there was anything other than personal use," Deputy Chief Jennings said.

Wolfe, who has been with the department since April 2011.

