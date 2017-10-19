School bus catches fire with students on board

Emergency crews responded after a school bus caught fire in east Charlotte Thursday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Dunlavin Way off of Eastway Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) officials confirmed the bus involved was Bus 364 from South Mecklenburg High School.

Students were on board at the time. Medic said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged.

CMS released a statement soon after the fire.

After the quick response of a CMS school bus driver to a fire emergency, 16 South Mecklenburg High School students and the bus driver evacuated safely after their school bus caught fire on Thursday afternoon. While in transit, the driver smelled smoke, immediately stopped the bus, evacuated all students safely and notified emergency services. The incident occurred on bus #364 at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Central Ave in Charlotte. CMS Transportation is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, which will include a review of the inspection and maintenance records of bus #364. A replacement bus was dispatched to pick up the students and continue the route.

“We are all grateful that every student and the driver are safe. The district trains bus drivers and CMS staff to respond in emergency situations and the district is proud of the quick action of this driver and also thankful for the swift cooperation of students on board," added Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. "The district holds the safety of all our kids and staff as top priority and will conduct a thorough review to ensure the continued safety of our CMS students and staff."

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

No further information has been released.

