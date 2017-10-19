Man charged with murder ten days after shooting in Charlotte

A man has been charged with murder ten days after a shooting just south of Charlotte's Wilmore neighborhood.

The shooting happened October 9 around 10:05 p.m. along the 2900-block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say a man, later identified as 53-year-old Willie Baker, was shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center. He died a week later.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Person rushed to hospital in south Charlotte shooting

Sixty-year-old John Jeter was arrested the night of the shooting and was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After Baker's death, Jeter was charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective M. James is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

