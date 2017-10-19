Chef Jeremy's Artisan Recipes

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Chef Jeremy Bevins, The Art Institute of Charlotte

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation

Combine vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl, and slowing drizzle in oil to emulsify. Store in a covered container labeled and dated until needed.

Crispy Chicken Confit

Ingredients

4 1/2 pounds chicken legs and thighs)

3 tablespoons coarse salt

½ bunch parsley

6 sprigs thyme

3 bay leaves

6 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

7 cups (2 1/2 pounds) duck fat

Preparation

Step 1

Trim fat from legs and thighs, leaving skin intact over meat, but removing excess. In a bowl, combine chicken with salt, , bay leaves, parsley, thyme, and garlic, and rub salt mixture all over the chicken to cover completely. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours.

Step 2

Remove from refrigerator and rub off excess cure (reserve garlic). Melt duck fat over medium heat in a Dutch oven large enough to hold chicken, with about 3 inches space at the top. Add chicken, skin side down, and heat until fat reaches about 200 degrees (test with a candy thermometer or electronic probe.) The surface should look like it is gently boiling (but should not actually be at a boil). Adjust heat if necessary to keep temperature consistent throughout cooking. Cook until the fat is clear and a knife stuck into one of the legs slides out easily, about 2-3 hours.

Step 3

Transfer the legs to several glass, stainless-steel, or glazed-stoneware containers. Strain fat, discarding any solids and pour, still warm, over legs, making sure they are completely covered. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to use, up to 3 weeks.

Step 4

Remove desired amount of confit from fat, scraping off any excess, and keeping remaining legs covered with fat. Place skin side down in a cold cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet. Place over medium-low heat and cover. Cook until skin is crisp, spooning off excess fat as it cooks, about 10 minutes. Serve as desired.

Parmesan Foam

Ingredients

1 cup 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon soy lecithin

1 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

3/4 cup low sodium chicken broth (you may substitute mushroom broth)

Preparation