Chef Jeremy's Artisan Recipes

Presented by Chef Jeremy Bevins, The Art Institute of Charlotte
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Preparation
Combine vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl, and slowing drizzle in oil to emulsify. Store in a covered container labeled and dated until needed.
Crispy Chicken Confit
Ingredients
4 1/2 pounds chicken legs and thighs)
3 tablespoons coarse salt
½ bunch parsley
6 sprigs thyme
3 bay leaves
6 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
7 cups (2 1/2 pounds) duck fat
Preparation
Step 1
Trim fat from legs and thighs, leaving skin intact over meat, but removing excess. In a bowl, combine chicken with salt, , bay leaves, parsley, thyme, and garlic, and rub salt mixture all over the chicken to cover completely. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours.
Step 2
Remove from refrigerator and rub off excess cure (reserve garlic). Melt duck fat over medium heat in a Dutch oven large enough to hold chicken, with about 3 inches space at the top. Add chicken, skin side down, and heat until fat reaches about 200 degrees (test with a candy thermometer or electronic probe.) The surface should look like it is gently boiling (but should not actually be at a boil). Adjust heat if necessary to keep temperature consistent throughout cooking. Cook until the fat is clear and a knife stuck into one of the legs slides out easily, about 2-3 hours.
Step 3
Transfer the legs to several glass, stainless-steel, or glazed-stoneware containers. Strain fat, discarding any solids and pour, still warm, over legs, making sure they are completely covered. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to use, up to 3 weeks.
Step 4
Remove desired amount of confit from fat, scraping off any excess, and keeping remaining legs covered with fat. Place skin side down in a cold cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet. Place over medium-low heat and cover. Cook until skin is crisp, spooning off excess fat as it cooks, about 10 minutes. Serve as desired.
Parmesan Foam
Ingredients
- 1 cup 2% milk
- 1/2 teaspoon soy lecithin
- 1 cup grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 3/4 cup low sodium chicken broth (you may substitute mushroom broth)
Preparation
- Combine the milk and soy lecithin in a saucepan; scald the milk. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheese, garlic, and pepper. Steep this mixture at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Strain the milk and discard the cheese and seasonings.
- Pour liquid into a 1-quart measuring cup and froth with an emersion blender until foam develops.
- Spoon foam on top of soup.