Man killed in Harrisburg crash ID'd as former Coastal Carolina student, basketball player

A man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a former Coastal Carolina University basketball player.

The fatal wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 near Blackwelder Road. Troopers confirmed one person was killed but did not give further details.

According to the Independent Tribune, the victim was identified as 32-year-old Chadwick Antwine Gray. A spokesperson with the university's athletic department said Gray was a standout basketball player and a was a two-time, First Team All-Big South honoree.

Cliff Ellis, who is the head basketball coach at Coastal Carolina University, released this statement Thursday:

“It’s a sad day for Coastal Carolina and its men’s basketball program. Chad loved his team and helped Coastal Carolina make the transition onto the national scene, playing a significant role in wins over LSU and Clemson during his tenure. We loved Chad with all of our heart and soul, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

School officials say Gray was a member of the "two top winning teams in the history of the basketball program as both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams won 28 games."

"His name is still listed among individual leaders as his 42 blocked shots during the 2010-11 season is the sixth best in single-season history," according to school officials.

Investigators said Gray's vehicle struck a median then the guardrail before flipping several times. From WBTV's Sky3, the vehicle involved could be seen upside down off the roadway.

