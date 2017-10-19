Deputies: Body found in wooded area near a creek in York County - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Body found in wooded area near a creek in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County Thursday. 

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the body was found off of Dobys Bridge Road near the York County and Lancaster County line.

The victim's identity was not released. Deputies have not released any other information. 

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. 

