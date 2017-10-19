Deputies: Man tries to buy $90,000 Mercedes Benz using fake identity

A man is accused of trying to buy a vehicle totaling nearly $90,000 by using a fake ID in Lincoln County Wednesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a manager of the Auto Sports by the Lake Norman Exotics, located in the 3400 block of NC 16 Business Highway, told deputies that a man who was using a fake identity was heading to the dealership to buy a 2015 Mercedes Benz G Class. The vehicle was valued at $89,987.

The manager told deputies that the man was the using the identity of person from Naples, Florida. Deputies say employees found out that the man had a fake identity because a Naples man reportedly contacted them and asked "why they were checking his credit." That is when the business realized that the attempted purchase was fake, deputies say.

The man was arrested while he was signing financial documents at the dealership. The sheriff's office said all of the information the man had on him, including his driver's license, was deemed to be fake. The man reportedly refused to give officers his name, deputies say.

Deputies were able to identify the man as William Wilson, of Georgia, by fingerprinting him.

He was charged with one count of fraud and one felony count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Wilson was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

