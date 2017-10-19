York Co. sheriff describes shootout during pursuit that ended in fatal officer-involved shooting

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson described the beginning of a chase that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cleveland County Thursday morning.

Tolson told WBTV that officers with the Clover Police Department and his deputies encountered a man who was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina in a vehicle on Lloyd White Road around 8:12 a.m.

Deputies attempted a felony traffic stop, but when they got out of their squad cars Tolson said the man started firing shots at officers.

“Deputies took cover,” Tolson said. “The suspect put the car in reverse in an attempt to hit the sheriff’s vehicle.”

Tolson said one of his deputies shot at the man who was driving in reverse on Lloyd White Road. The sheriff told WBTV that the man reportedly collided with law enforcement vehicles twice while on the road. During the second collision, there was an “exchange of gunfire with the suspect and a Clover officer and a sheriff’s deputy.”

York County sheriff's deputies ended their pursuit when the chase continued into North Carolina. Additional law enforcement vehicles then encountered the man, according to Sheriff Tolson.

Deputies involved in the exchange of gunfire were not injured but a Clover police officer did received injuries to his head and arm when the suspect drove past him. The officer has since been released from medical care.

PREVIOUS: Man fatally shot after leading officers on chase following hit and run through NC, SC

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.