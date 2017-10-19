Mother of slain college baseball player "furious" after third arrest

A third teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a college baseball player that happened in June in west Charlotte.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed the afternoon of June 18 in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Finch was reportedly in the area to buy an upgraded iPhone and used an app where he thought he was meeting a legitimate seller. But something went wrong, and police believe there was a robbery and Finch was shot.

“I’m furious” said his mother Tara Finch in a one-on-one interview with WBTV reporter Ben Williamson. “I want to know who raised these men to be so violent and hateful.”

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 17-year-old Demonte McCain was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in July in connection with this shooting. Neither of the juveniles' names were released due to their age. Both were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Zachary loved life and these three hateful individuals they didn’t know him and they didn’t give him a chance,” said his mother.

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Ky., and a member of the Patriots baseball team, the University says.

To honor Finch’s love for baseball, and his position on the University of Cumberlands' baseball team, many who attended Finch’s funeral wore University of Cumberlands' baseball t-shirts.

Through tears, Tara Finch, also thanked CMPD for “staying on this case for this long.”

McCain is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

