What one fisherman did to land a 'monster' fish, definitely deserves respect

Any avid fisherman will probably tell you that they’d go to almost any length to land a record-breaking catch. But how many would jump in the water after a large-mouth bass?

Robbie Gittens, 19, of Stanley didn’t think twice after hooking what he knew was a monster in a friend’s pond in Denver.

“I had a huge bite, and I turned up the drag on my reel and it wasn't helping with this beast and I fought it for about 3 minutes before the fish started swimming around some downed tree limbs in the water,” Gittens said.

A line tangled in tree limbs can equal a big loss and an escaped fish. Determined not to let his ‘beast’ go, Gittens asked his friend to hold the pole. “I started to empty my pockets and took off my shoes, once I stepped in the water I was up to my knees in mud so I kept fighting to wade through the water and by the time I got to the fish my legs were all scratched up and I snapped the few sticks that were blocking my line and I swam back to the edge of the water," he said.

When he got out of the water, he was holding the biggest bass he’d ever caught. Gittens estimates the bass was 7.5 to 8 pounds.

Gittens was soaking wet, but it was worth the effort, he says. “After we all took pictures with the fish we through the fish back, and that was definitely my favorite fishing experience so far!”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.