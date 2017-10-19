Lincolnton teen charged with indecent liberties with child

A Lincoln County teen is accused of having indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Erik Ivan Rodriguez allegedly met a 13-year-old and they began talking on "Snapchat." The suspect then reportedly met the alleged victim at her home.

Deputies say the incident occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 9.

He was charged with having indecent liberties with a child. Rodriguez was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

He is expected to have his first court appearance Thursday.

