Troopers: Person wanted in hit-and-run leads deputies on a chase in two states

A person who was involved in a hit-and-run in North Carolina is accused of leading deputies on chase to South Carolina Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers investigated a hit-and-run and chased the alleged driver into South Carolina. Troopers say South Carolina authorities then chased the driver back into North Carolina where state troopers took over the chase.

Troopers did not say where the chase started.

The chase ended on Highway 161 near U.S. 74 at the parking lot of a church in Kings Mountain.

There was a car on scene that had bullet holes.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.