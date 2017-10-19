Third teen charged in June killing of college baseball player

A third teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a college baseball player that happened in June in west Charlotte.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed the afternoon of June 18 in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Finch was reportedly in the area to buy an upgraded iPhone and used an app where he thought he was meeting a legitimate seller. But something went wrong, and police believe there was a robbery and Finch was shot.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 17-year-old Demonte McCain was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in July in connection with this shooting. Neither of the juveniles' names are being released due to their age. Both were taken to a juvenile detention facility

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Ky., and a member of the Patriots baseball team, the university says.

To honor Finch’s love for baseball, and his position on the University of Cumberlands' baseball team, many who attended Finch’s funeral wore University of Cumberlands' baseball t-shirts.

McCain is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.