Cyd's Trendy Mac & Cheese

Presented by Cydni Baldwin, Johnson & Wales University

“The mac & cheese with less guilt”

Yield: 4 servings (1 cup)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni – whole wheat, low glycemic, gluten free… any will work!
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 small yellow onion
  • 1 small butternut squash (4-5 cups cubed)
  • 5 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup Gruyère shredded cheese
  • ½ sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • parsley for topping
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • drizzle of olive oil

Directions

  1. Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium low heat. Slice the onions thinly and add to the butter in the pan, sautéing over low heat golden, about 20 minutes.

  1. Meanwhile, remove the skin and the seeds from the squash, then cut into small cubes (or use pre- cut butternut squash.) Bring the broth to a boil and add the squash. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until fork tender. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup broth, and transfer squash to the blender. Add the onions, milk, salt, and reserved broth and puree until completely smooth. This should yield about 4 cups sauce.

  1. Pour the pureed sauce over the cooked noodles and add the shredded cheeses. Stir to melt the cheese; add water or milk to adjust consistency as needed. Place in a 9x11 casserole dish. Top with panko, parsley, drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.

  1. Bake for 10 mins. Or until golden brown.

Enjoy J

