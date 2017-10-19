Cyd's Trendy Mac & Cheese

Meanwhile, remove the skin and the seeds from the squash, then cut into small cubes (or use pre- cut butternut squash.) Bring the broth to a boil and add the squash. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until fork tender. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup broth, and transfer squash to the blender. Add the onions, milk, salt, and reserved broth and puree until completely smooth. This should yield about 4 cups sauce.