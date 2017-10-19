Cyd's Trendy Mac & Cheese

-
Presented by Cydni Baldwin, Johnson & Wales University
“The mac & cheese with less guilt”
Yield: 4 servings (1 cup)
Ingredients
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni – whole wheat, low glycemic, gluten free… any will work!
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 small yellow onion
- 1 small butternut squash (4-5 cups cubed)
- 5 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2/3 cup Gruyère shredded cheese
- ½ sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- parsley for topping
- salt and pepper to taste
- drizzle of olive oil
Directions
- Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium low heat. Slice the onions thinly and add to the butter in the pan, sautéing over low heat golden, about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, remove the skin and the seeds from the squash, then cut into small cubes (or use pre- cut butternut squash.) Bring the broth to a boil and add the squash. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until fork tender. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup broth, and transfer squash to the blender. Add the onions, milk, salt, and reserved broth and puree until completely smooth. This should yield about 4 cups sauce.
- Pour the pureed sauce over the cooked noodles and add the shredded cheeses. Stir to melt the cheese; add water or milk to adjust consistency as needed. Place in a 9x11 casserole dish. Top with panko, parsley, drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Bake for 10 mins. Or until golden brown.
Enjoy J
Watch the video here!