Food Lion executive arrested, charged with trying to meet underage girl for sex

An executive with Salisbury based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.

Investigators say the girl was actually an undercover police officer.

Paul Robert LaCroix, 54, of Concord, was charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense, Hendersonville Police said.

LaCroix was arrested as part of an ongoing initiative involving the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, detectives with the Hendersonville Police Department, and Homeland Security.

LaCroix was placed in the Henderson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Food Lion's corporate office confirmed that the company suspended LaCroix, the company’s vice president of pricing, pending further investigation.

According to his now deleted LinkedIn page, LaCroix has been with Food Lion since December of 2009.

Food Lion released this statement Thursday morning:

“Food Lion was made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix yesterday. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.