No one hurt in northeast Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A family was evacuated after a fire damaged their home in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning. 

The fire happened at a home on White Plains Road around 4:46 a.m. 

Firefighters believe the fire started in one of the bedrooms. Crews are unsure what caused the blaze. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

