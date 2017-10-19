Driver crashes into pole following police chase in Gaston County

A road in Gastonia was shut down for some time after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the chase began in Bessemer City and ended on Third Street and South Chester Street in Gastonia. A driver lead police on a chase before crashing into a pole, officials said. The pole was split in half.

One lane on South Chester Street at Third Street is closed to traffic. The road was shut down around 5 a.m.

Officials did not say whether the driver was injured. The driver's name was not released.

If you're in the area, you can take South York Street as an alternate route.

