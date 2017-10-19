Early Voting Begins Today; Mallard Creek BBQ

You can vote today! It’s Thursday, 19 October 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning.

Early voting begins across our area this morning for November's general elections. WBTV’s Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with details.

It’s time for one of the most anticipated events of the year in Charlotte. WBTV’s Micah Smith will be LIVE from the site of the Mallard Creek Barbeque…as they begin preparations today.

We’re working to get more details on a deadly accident in Cabarrus County. One person was killed when this car flipped on Highway 49 in Harrisburg, near Blackwelder Road.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and a civil rights group have reached an agreement in a proposed settlement over the bathroom bill battle. The settlement must still be approved by a judge.

We have Video you'll only see on WBTV...a break-in caught on camera in East Charlotte. Police hope you can help them find the man. The surveillance footage is from the Fast Mart on Margaret Wallace Road.

A top Republican political consultant and two former state representatives have been indicted in a corruption scheme in South Carolina's Legislature.

The Charlotte Hornets lost their season opener to the Detroit Pistons. We have highlights from the game.

