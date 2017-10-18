Abused at 13

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Breaking news from Maryland tonight—an arrest made after 3 people were killed and two clinging to life tonight. The accused shooter was a co-worker at the granite counter top business where they all worked.
Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney claims she was sexually abused by a former U-S-A Gymnastics team doctor. The gymnast says Larry Nassar started molesting her when she was only 13.
Two officers who violently removed a passenger from a United Airlines flight last May, have been fired. Video showed them dragging a man out who was told he was chosen at random because not enough people volunteered to switch flights.
In my Crime Stoppers report tonight, you’ll meet the new member of the Crime Stoppers team, Detective Brandon Miller whose first assignment is to catch an unusual robber. At 3:38 a.m., an older, balding man places a Styrofoam cup in the door as he walks into the Speedway Gas Station on University City Boulevard. He uses that cup to make a quick exit after he robs the cashier of $90. He threatens to shoot the clerk, but never shows a gun. He only pats his leg, pretending he’s got a weapon.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
While sweet and loving Kaylah is looking for a home to just adopt her, she is looking for a loving Forever Family that will allow her to stay in touch with her sisters after she gets adopted.More >>
While sweet and loving Kaylah is looking for a home to just adopt her, she is looking for a loving Forever Family that will allow her to stay in touch with her sisters after she gets adopted.More >>
A Charlotte woman is claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss’s son, who she worked with. Casey Carpenter quit her job and had police document her account of what happened at Amalfi restaurant. “I just knew that I couldn’t stay silent,” she says. The now former waitress says her experience at the Italian restaurant was inappropriate. “You should be able to do your work and not feel threatened, not feel uncomfortable, no...More >>
A Charlotte woman is claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss’ son, who she worked with.More >>
Two businesses were hit by break-ins in east Charlotte this week. Both Charlotte Tattoo Factory and the Fast Mart near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road were broken into early Monday morning. Gary Hunter, co-owner of Charlotte Tattoo Factory, said he noticed the damage from the break-in as soon as he arrived at the store Monday. "We were heartbroken as soon as we saw the busted window. We feared the worst," said Hunte...More >>
Both Charlotte Tattoo Factory and the Fast Mart near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road were broken into early Monday morning.More >>
An unusual robbery. An older man never shows a gun, isn't worried about a disguise, and he uses a Styrofoam cup to help him getaway.More >>
Smith made the allegation in a digital ad running on Facebook and other sites.More >>
Smith made the allegation in a digital ad running on Facebook and other sites.More >>