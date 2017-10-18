Abused at 13

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Breaking news from Maryland tonight—an arrest made after 3 people were killed and two clinging to life tonight. The accused shooter was a co-worker at the granite counter top business where they all worked.

Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney claims she was sexually abused by a former U-S-A Gymnastics team doctor. The gymnast says Larry Nassar started molesting her when she was only 13.

Two officers who violently removed a passenger from a United Airlines flight last May, have been fired. Video showed them dragging a man out who was told he was chosen at random because not enough people volunteered to switch flights.

In my Crime Stoppers report tonight, you’ll meet the new member of the Crime Stoppers team, Detective Brandon Miller whose first assignment is to catch an unusual robber. At 3:38 a.m., an older, balding man places a Styrofoam cup in the door as he walks into the Speedway Gas Station on University City Boulevard. He uses that cup to make a quick exit after he robs the cashier of $90. He threatens to shoot the clerk, but never shows a gun. He only pats his leg, pretending he’s got a weapon.

