Concord shooting suspect arrested - with the help of his mother

A suspect in a Wednesday shooting that happened in a Concord grocery store parking lot was later taken into custody with the help of his mother, according to police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Branchview Drive NE. Investigators said the shooting happened during a drug-related transaction.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Police said they quickly developed a suspect in the case and went to his home on Corban Avenue, but the suspect wouldn't come outside. Officers said the negotiations came close to becoming a tactical situation until they were able to make contact with the suspect's mother.

After talking to his mom, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The suspect's name and possible charges have not been released.

