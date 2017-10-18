Crime Stoppers: Older crook not afraid of showing his face

While sweet and loving Kaylah is looking for a home to just adopt her, she is looking for a loving Forever Family that will allow her to stay in touch with her sisters after she gets adopted.More >>
A Charlotte woman is claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss’s son, who she worked with. Casey Carpenter quit her job and had police document her account of what happened at Amalfi restaurant. “I just knew that I couldn’t stay silent,” she says. The now former waitress says her experience at the Italian restaurant was inappropriate. “You should be able to do your work and not feel threatened, not feel uncomfortable, no...More >>
Two businesses were hit by break-ins in east Charlotte this week. Both Charlotte Tattoo Factory and the Fast Mart near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road were broken into early Monday morning. Gary Hunter, co-owner of Charlotte Tattoo Factory, said he noticed the damage from the break-in as soon as he arrived at the store Monday. "We were heartbroken as soon as we saw the busted window. We feared the worst," said Hunte...More >>
An unusual robbery. An older man never shows a gun, isn't worried about a disguise, and he uses a Styrofoam cup to help him getaway.More >>
Smith made the allegation in a digital ad running on Facebook and other sites.More >>
