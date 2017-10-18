Crime Stoppers: Older crook not afraid of showing his face

A recent unusual robbery involved an older man who never showed a gun, wasn't worried about a disguise and used a Styrofoam cup to help him get away.

This transpired at the Speedway gas station on University City Boulevard at 3:38 a.m.

"What's interesting about this case is he places a Styrofoam cup in the door," said Detective Brandon Miller, who was just named to the Crime Stoppers team as coordinator.

Why would he start a robbery with a cup in a door jamb? Because he knew he was going to commit a robbery - and after that robbery was done, once he got away with the merchandise, he had a quick avenue to get out and he didn't have to struggle with the door.

Unafraid of surveillance cameras, he also pulls his hoodie down, showing a 45 to 50-year-old balding man who asks the clerk if it's too late to buy beer. He then pats his leg, telling the clerk, "Give me the money or I'll shoot."

"He got $90 in cash. He demanded money from the safe, but the clerk told him she didn't have access to the safe at that time," said Detective Miller.

The older balding man was tracked by a K9 to a nearby apartment, which should make it easy to identify him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can earn a reward without leaving your name.

