Will Halloween runoff show a dip at the polls?

Two businesses were hit by break-ins in east Charlotte this week. Both Charlotte Tattoo Factory and the Fast Mart near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road were broken into early Monday morning. Gary Hunter, co-owner of Charlotte Tattoo Factory, said he noticed the damage from the break-in as soon as he arrived at the store Monday. "We were heartbroken as soon as we saw the busted window. We feared the worst," said Hunte...More >>
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon for the grand opening of an apartment community in an east Charlotte neighborhood which plans to provide affordable housing for families. The grand opening was held for Stevenson Apartments, which is a 130-unit affordable rental development in the Brightwalk neighborhood. Depending on the family income, rent for one of the apartments can go for about $800 a month. According to a sp...More >>
Matthew Straughn was taken into custody and now faces several charges including breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle.More >>
Tuesday night's mayoral race in Rock Hill did not produce enough votes to declare a winner.More >>
MARION, SC (WBTV) – South Carolina residents who were left homeless by the floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew have started to move back home. The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office announced late last week that the first family whose home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew had moved back home. Another 17 families were in the process of having their homes repaired or replaced, the office said. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, officials continue the pr...More >>
