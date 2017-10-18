Ribbon cutting ceremony for new affordable housing apartments

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the grand opening of an apartment community in an east Charlotte neighborhood which plans to provide affordable housing for families.

The grand opening was held for Stevenson Apartments, which is a 130-unit affordable rental development in the Brightwalk neighborhood. Depending on the family income, rent for one of the apartments can go for about $800 a month.

According to a spokesperson from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Inc., "the new development promotes economic mobility and access to opportunity for future residents."



The spokesperson said the apartments were named after Sarah Stevenson, who was a political trailblazer and a civic leader.

"Words cannot express what this means to me. All I can say is thank you Jesus and everybody who had a part in this. I am not worthy, but I accept it." Sarah Stevenson said.

This statement was released Wednesday:

"The Stevenson rounds out The Housing Partnership's commitment to rebuild and preserve housing affordability in the former Double Oaks neighborhood. Federal, state and local elected officials as well as housing advocates and community leaders will play a role in the dedication program."

Politicians say the $17.2 million project will take similar collaboration to make schools stronger.

"When we have a diverse community, then you have a better chance of having a stronger school system." Charlotte City Council Member Lawana Mayfield said.

Parents living in the Brightwalk community believe more developments of diverse socio-economic backgrounds can make a difference in challenged schools.

"If they will go to the schools, then some of the kids who are challenged will see some better modeled behavior and a lot of diversity." Parent Linda Mendez said.

Congresswoman Alma Adams was at the grand celebration. She says more affordable housing needs to happen and she says she will push for it.

"Once elected officials understand those of us who control the purse, that's going to be the beginning and that is what's going to take us to where we need to be." Adams said.

The spokesperson said the goal of the apartments is to address the deficit of affordable housing in Charlotte "by providing affordable homes for working individuals and families like first responders, nursing aides, teachers and retail supervisors who earn 60 percent of Charlotte's area median income."

So far Charlotte has created or committed to 3,000 more affordable housing units. The goal is 5,000.

If interested in living at the Stevenson Apartments call (704) 335-1717