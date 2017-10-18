Charlotte shooting protest had hidden help – a Russian troll farm, news site says

Tuesday night's mayoral race in Rock Hill did not produce enough votes to declare a winner.More >>
MARION, SC (WBTV) – South Carolina residents who were left homeless by the floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew have started to move back home. The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office announced late last week that the first family whose home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew had moved back home. Another 17 families were in the process of having their homes repaired or replaced, the office said. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, officials continue the pr...More >>
South Carolina residents who were left homeless by the floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew have started to move back home.More >>
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon for the grand opening of an apartment community in an east Charlotte neighborhood which plans to provide affordable housing for families. The grand opening was held for Stevenson Apartments, which is a 130-unit affordable rental development in the Brightwalk neighborhood. Depending on the family income, rent for one of the apartments can go for about $800 a month. According to a sp...More >>
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the grand opening of an apartment community in an east Charlotte neighborhood which plans to provide affordable housing for families.More >>
The proposed consent decree would ensure that transgender people can use restrooms corresponding to their gender identity in facilities overseen by the executive branch.More >>
The proposed consent decree would ensure that transgender people can use restrooms corresponding to their gender identity in facilities overseen by the executive branch.More >>
The online news site says the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency recruited U.S. activists to help stage protests in order to help divide the nation ahead of the 2016 elections.More >>
The online news site says the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency recruited U.S. activists to help stage protests in order to help divide the nation ahead of the 2016 elections.More >>