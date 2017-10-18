Injuries reported, car crash in Rock Hill on I-77 - | WBTV Charlotte

Injuries reported, car crash in Rock Hill on I-77

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Injuries are being reported in a car crash Wednesday evening in Rock Hill.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on I-77 south bound near Exit 77.

Rock Hill firefighters are asking drivers to use caution in the area. 

