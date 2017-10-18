FFN Top 10-- Week 10

Another team in the FFN Top 10 lost last Friday as Hickory Ridge fell to Myers Park 9-7.
This week, a team that started the year in the Top 10 but lost in week 1, is back in after winning 6 straight games.
For the entire FFN Top 10 for Week 10, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
