One man injured after an officer-involved shooting in NC

A deputy is on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday morning.

Oct. 14 at approximately 7:40 a.m. two individuals went to a residence on Ray T Moore Rd. in Yadkinville and was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner fired shots at the two individuals and their vehicle.

About 11:25 a.m. deputies from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrived at the residence to serve an involuntary commitment process and investigate the earlier shooting.

Deputies were outside when the homeowner came outside and confronted the sheriffs with a firearm. The homeowner refused to surrender the weapon and aimed at the deputies.

The deputy then shot the homeowner who was transported to the hospital.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations investigate the officer involved shooting.

