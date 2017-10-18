Kuechly still in concussion protocol but safety Coleman is back

The daily Luke Kuechly watch is still on as the linebacker remains in the concussion protocol, but the team got more good news today on the injury front as safety Kurt Coleman was back on the practice field.

Coleman was a limited participant at practice as he looks to come back from a knee injury that he sustain in the New England game 3 weeks ago.

Coleman worked on the side yesterday and came back this morning with no swelling in the knee. If he comes back tomorrow morning with no swelling after this padded practice, that would be a huge plus and a sign he could be ready to play this Sunday at Chicago.

Even after missing the last 2 games, Coleman is 6th in tackles for the Panthers with 20 on the season.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.