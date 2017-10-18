Cut gas line in uptown Charlotte, seek alternate routes - | WBTV Charlotte

Cut gas line in uptown Charlotte, seek alternate routes

A traffic advisory has been put in place for a road closure due to a cut gas line.

N Caldwell St. at 6 St has been closed due to a cut gas line. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

