Lincoln Co. man pleads guilty to sex offense with juvenile

A Lincolnton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a sex offense and kidnapping.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Alomar Teracious Edwards pled guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of second degree kidnapping.

On Dec. 28, 2016, a Lincoln County detective received a report about a missing 15-year-old girl.

During the investigation, information came out about the juvenile having sexual intercourse with Edwards. The victim and suspect knew each other.

Officials say Edwards could receive up to 96 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

