Four displaced after duplex fire in north Charlotte

A deputy is on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday morning.More >>
A traffic advisory has been put in place for a road closure due to a cut gas line.More >>
Correctional officer Justin Smith, 35, and Corrections Enterprises manager Veronica Darden, 50, were killed Oct. 12, when four inmates tried to escape from the prison’s sewing camp.More >>
A Lincolnton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a sex offense and kidnapping.More >>
NASCAR fans got their first look at Charlotte Motor Speedway's new "Roval" configuration during Day 2 of a tire test at the track on Wednesday.More >>
