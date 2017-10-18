Four displaced after duplex fire in north Charlotte

Four people were displaced after a fire at a duplex in north Charlotte Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a duplex on the 2000 block of Grier Avenue near Beatties Ford Road. Firefighters said the residents believed there was incense burning when they left the house.

The residents said they were in the area, but not in the home. They believe the incense sparked the flames.

One resident injured their hand while trying to get back into the home to fight the fire. He was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults who were displaced.

No further information has been released.

