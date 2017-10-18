One killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 49 in Harrisburg

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers.

The wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 near Blackwelder Road. Troopers confirmed one person was killed but did not give further details.

Investigators said the vehicle struck a median then the guardrail before flipping several times. From WBTV's Sky3, the vehicle involved could be seen upside down off the roadway.

The victim's name has not been released.

One lane was closed for a short time while crews worked at the scene.

