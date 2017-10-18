Clerk runs from store as Salisbury Circle K robbed

A clerk was able to run from the store when an apparently armed man demanded money at the Circle K on E. Innes Street early on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the clerk was in the back of the store just after 3:20 am when he heard the door chime, indicating that a customer had come inside.

The clerk came out and saw a man wearing a hoodie pulled tightly over his head, and a black stocking over his face. The man also had some sort of clothing wrapped around his hand, according to police.

The man walked towards the beer freezer, then turned and asked the clerk about the price of Newport cigarettes.

The clerk started to leave when the robber told him to "get his scared a** back here."

The robber then told the clerk that he had a gun, and pointed towards the clerk.

The clerk was able to run out while the robber grabbed the money from the cash register and also picked up a single pack of Newport cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

