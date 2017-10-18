Fire sparks in west Charlotte duplex

A duplex was seriously damaged in a fire in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 2000 block of Grier Avenue. Crews tweeted that 27 firefighters were able to control the fire within seven minutes.

Update Structure Fire; 2012 Grier Av; 27 FF's control house fire in 7 minutes; 1 being treated by medic; fire remains under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2017

The fire was accidental, according to crews. Three men who live in the duplex say they believe the fire started due to incense that was burning in the kitchen.

Firefighters said one person was being treated on the scene by MEDIC.

The American Red Cross is helping four adults who lived in the duplex.

